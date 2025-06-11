Drones attacked Tambov powder plant, causing fire, - media (updated). VIDEO

On the night of Wednesday, 11 June 2025, a series of explosions occurred in the city of Kotovsk, Tambov region, Russia. It is likely that the Tambov Powder Plant was attacked.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

"The Tambov gunpowder plant in Kotovsk is on fire after a UAV attack, according to local residents. The fact that the footage shows the area next to the plant is evidenced by two red and white pipes that have been repeatedly featured in photos of the powder plant in local media," the report said.

Later, the media published another video allegedly showing an attack on the plant.