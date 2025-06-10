Aftermath of AFU strike on oil depot in Engels and factory in Russia’s Cheboksary. SATELLITE IMAGES

Satellite images of the attack by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Engels oil depot in Saratov region of the Russian Federation and Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation have emerged.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by new satellite images obtained by NV.

Thus, the images from 10 June show the destruction or critical damage to at least five or seven fuel tanks, which is twice as many as previously thought.

On 7 June, the newspaper published satellite images showing the aftermath of the attacks on Engels. The images showed a large-scale fire and destruction, but due to the heavy smoke that stretched for tens of kilometres, it was impossible to assess the extent of the damage.

Satellite images also confirm a successful UAV attack on the VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic of Russia, 975 km from the Ukrainian border.

As of 10 June, due to the poor quality of the footage, it is difficult to assess the extent of the damage, but there are signs of fire on the roof of one of the buildings.

"With the quality of the footage available now, the fire is difficult to notice immediately, but the changes become obvious compared to satellite images before the UAV attack," the publication added.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defence Forces had hit the VNIIR-Progress enterprise in Cheboksary on the night of 9 June. At least two drones struck the Russian military-industrial complex plant, and a large-scale fire broke out.

In particular, the plant produces or researches navigation and transport equipment, namely receivers and antennas, including the Kometa module used in UAVs and Iskander-M and Kalibr missiles to bypass Ukrainian electronic warfare.

The Ukrainian General Staff officially announced the attack on Engels on the morning of 6 June. The defence forces claimed to have hit at least three tanks.

