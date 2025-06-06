Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed and Mi-35 helicopter was damaged in drone attack in Bryansk - Russian media. PHOTO

On the night of 6 June, as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Bryansk airport in the village of Oktyabrskoye, Bryansk region, Russia, a Russian Mi-8 combat helicopter was destroyed and a Mi-35 helicopter was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

It is noted that at night, drones attacked the Bryansk International Airport. Secondary explosions after the attack were heard on nighttime videos from the site.

"As a result of the hits, an Mi-8 combat helicopter completely burned down, and its ammunition detonated. The Mi-35 helicopter was also partially damaged," the statement said.

In addition, the airport's administrative building and the rescue service building were damaged. Several dozen employees were evacuated from the Ozon warehouse, which is located near the airport.

There are allegedly no casualties.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 6 June, a powerful explosion occurred near the airfield in the Russian city of Bryansk. A local telegram channel wrote that it was an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.