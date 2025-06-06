Local channel reports powerful explosion in area of Bryansk airfield

A powerful explosion was heard near the airfield in Russia’s Bryansk on the night of June 6. A local Telegram channel claims it was a Ukrainian Armed Forces attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"A loud explosion occurred near the airport in Bryansk. Reportedly, it was caused by an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Earlier in the evening, the threat of attacks by Ukrainian UAVs and naval drones was announced four times in Sevastopol," the message reads.

