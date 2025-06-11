Ruscists attack Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia region with fpv drone: two wounded

Two people were injured as a result of an attack by an enemy fpv drone on Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Russians attacked a civilian car in Malokaterynivka. The car was damaged. Two people were injured. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

