Enemy struck Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia with drone:agricultural enterprise was damaged. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 10 June 2025, Russian troops attacked the Bilenke community in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, an enemy drone hit the agricultural enterprise. The roof of the building was damaged.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties.