Ruscists strike Zaporizhzhia: two women are in serious condition. Houses destroyed (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 9 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, a 73-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to hospital in serious condition

Private houses in one of the city's districts were damaged.

Updated information

Later, Fedorov clarified that seven houses had been heavily damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"The Russians hit one of the districts with KABs. At least seven private houses were destroyed, dozens were damaged. A gas supply pipe was damaged," he said.

One person is currently known to be wounded.









The relevant services began to examine the scene of the attack.

Later, it became known that another woman was in serious condition as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"Medics are stabilising the victim's condition at the site of the attack. After that, she will be taken to hospital," said Fedorov.















