Enemy is increasing offensive efforts near Novoserhiivka, Andriivka, and Oleksiivka - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, June 10, 2025, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked our units holding the line in the direction of Liptsi. There were no losses of our positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation.

As noted, in the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces neutralized the occupiers' attempts to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novosilka, Pishchane, Zelenyi Hai, and Dvorichna.

According to the Khortytsia Joint Task Force, in the Liman sector, the enemy's main attack efforts were directed at our positions near Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and Torske. The Russian attacks were repelled.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy tried to break through our defenses near Serebrianka and Hryhorivka using armored vehicles and motorized vehicles. During the assault, the occupants used two tanks, three armored personnel carriers, five buggies and ATVs, and 24 motorcycles. Most of this equipment was destroyed and damaged as a result of fire from our units. All measures are being taken to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation.

"At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Bila Hora, Yablunivka, Diliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk. The enemy suffered losses and retreated.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted active offensives near Poltavka, Malynivka, Myrne, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, and Udachne. They are trying to infiltrate personnel in the direction of Novopavlivka, Kotlyarivka, and Horikhove. The enemy is increasing offensive efforts near Novoserhiivka, Andriivka, and Oleksiivka. Measures are underway to detect, localize, and destroy enemy assault groups trying to infiltrate our combat formations," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Novopavlivsk sector, the enemy attacked our fortifications in the areas of Komar, Burlatske, Vesele, Bahatyry, Kostiantynopil, and Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk region. The units of the Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy's superior forces in order to slow down and stop its offensive.