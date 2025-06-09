No Russian troops on territory of Dnipropetrovsk region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

So far, Russian occupation forces have not reached the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was stated by Viktor Trhubov, a spokesman for theKhortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"There are no Russians on the territory of the Dnipropetrovs'k region now. There are no Russians even on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, although they are trying very hard... they conducted several IPSOs, they have already filmed a video where they seem to be installing a flag somewhere on the border," he said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian occupiers had allegedly reached the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region and "continue to develop the offensive."

The Southern Defense Forces reported that the enemy does not abandon its intentions to enter the Dnipropetrovsk region, but the soldiers of the 31st Brigade hold the front line.

Kremlin says Russia's offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region is about creating a "buffer zone".

