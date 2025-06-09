ENG
News Enemy advance to Dnipropetrovsk region
Russia’s offensive in Dnipropetrovsk region is creation of "buffer zone" - Peskov

Russian offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region. What they say in the Kremlin

The Kremlin has announced a "Russian offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region".

This was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in particular, is an effort to create a buffer zone," he said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that the Russian occupiers had allegedly reached the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region and "continue to develop the offensive".

The Southern Defence Forces reported that the enemy does not abandon its intentions to enter the Dnipropetrovsk region, but the soldiers of the 31st SMB are holding the frontline

