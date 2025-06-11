Russian troops launched air strikes on Kupiansk: more than 80 houses and kindergarten were damaged. PHOTOS

On 11 June 2025, at approximately 3:30 am, the Russian armed forces conducted a series of air strikes on the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. The enemy used FAB-500 and 1500 with UMPK.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, more than 80 residential buildings, outbuildings, a kindergarten, a station and an ambulance vehicle were damaged.

There were no casualties.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.