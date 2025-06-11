ENG
Don’t be afraid to complicate situation for Russia, without this it will not resort to diplomacy - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Commenting on the strikes on Kharkiv last night, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for pressure on Russia.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Every new day now means new vile strikes by Russia, and almost every strike is indicative. Russia deserves to increase the pressure, literally with every hit on ordinary life it proves that pressure is not enough. And we should not be afraid, we should not postpone new decisions that could complicate the situation for Russia. Without this, they will not engage in real diplomacy," the statement said.

First of all, the president noted, it depends on the United States and other world leaders.

"Everyone who called for an end to the killings and for diplomacy must act," Zelenskyy added.

