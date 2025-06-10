Madmen with Shaheds and red button – Zelenskyy on Russian strikes. VIDEO

In a video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Russia to be forced to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"The longer this war continues on our land, the more the technologies of warfare will evolve and the greater the threat will grow for everyone. This requires action now, not when thousands of upgraded Shaheds and ballistic missiles begin to threaten Seoul and Tokyo.

Today’s Russian strike damaged ordinary residential buildings in various regions of Ukraine. A maternity hospital was damaged in Odesa, along with severe losses at the Odesa Film Studio decades of history destroyed. In the capital, even Saint Sophia Cathedral was damaged part of its façade collapsed due to the blast wave. For anyone who truly knows history and is not alien to Christianity, even the threat of damaging or destroying Saint Sophia is utterly unacceptable catastrophic. But not for Russia. Madmen with Shaheds and a red button. Catastrophes are the very essence of their existence. They produce nothing else, and they will leave nothing else behind. The world must respond. They must be stopped. And this is not only in Ukraine’s interest — the whole world stands to benefit from forcing Russia into peace," Zelenskyy urged.

