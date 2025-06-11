1 879 42
Serbian President Vučić will pay a first visit to Ukraine
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will pay a one-day visit to Ukraine today.
This was reported by the Serbian leader's press service, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that he will take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit.
This will be Vucic 's first visit to Ukraine.
