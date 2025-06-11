ENG
Serbian President Vučić will pay a first visit to Ukraine

Aleksandar Vučić will visit Ukraine. This will be his first visit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will pay a one-day visit to Ukraine today.

This was reported by the Serbian leader's press service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that he will take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit.

This will be Vucic 's first visit to Ukraine.

