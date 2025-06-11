He was preparing Russian strikes on military air bases: SSU detains fighter adjuster in Lviv region

A Russian fighter adjuster was detained in Lviv region.

It is a 57-year-old local unemployed man who was recruited by the FSB through Telegram channels. The agent's main task was to search for military air bases in the western region.

"To identify the coordinates of the airfields, the traitor drove around the area in his car and tried to find airfields that he believed could be used by army aviation. During the reconnaissance raids, the agent took georeferenced photos of objects and marked the corresponding geolocations on Google maps.

Upon returning home, the suspect summarized the collected data and prepared a "report" for his FSB supervisor," the statement said.

To communicate with the racists, the man used an anonymous chat in a messenger, and after each communication session, he carefully deleted the correspondence.

However, SSU cyber specialists managed to expose the traitor and document his crimes. The man was detained at his place of residence, his phone with evidence of work for the FSB was seized.

Measures were also taken to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.