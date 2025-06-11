ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10054 visitors online
News Dan visits Ukraine
954 6

New Romanian President Dan arrives in Ukraine for first time: he is scheduled to attend Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Odesa

Nicusor Dan

Romania's newly elected President Nicușor Dan is taking part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Odesa on June 11.

This is reported by Romania Insider, Censor.NET reports.

This is Dan's first visit to Ukraine as president. He is accompanied by Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Gurezianu.

The day before, Nicuşor Dan visited Moldova and during preliminary talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed Romania's unwavering support for Ukraine. During the summit, the parties plan to discuss specific areas of further assistance.

See more: Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv to discuss frontline situation and peace talks. PHOTO

Author: 

visit (483) Romania (183) Dan Nicusor (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 