New Romanian President Dan arrives in Ukraine for first time: he is scheduled to attend Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Odesa

Romania's newly elected President Nicușor Dan is taking part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Odesa on June 11.

This is reported by Romania Insider, Censor.NET reports.

This is Dan's first visit to Ukraine as president. He is accompanied by Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Gurezianu.

The day before, Nicuşor Dan visited Moldova and during preliminary talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed Romania's unwavering support for Ukraine. During the summit, the parties plan to discuss specific areas of further assistance.

