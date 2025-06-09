Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv to discuss frontline situation and peace talks. PHOTO

On Monday, 9 June, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys arrived in Kyiv for a working visit.

This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

Budris is due to meet with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiga, Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

During the visit, the parties are expected to discuss the situation on the frontline, international efforts to end hostilities and launch peace negotiations, as well as Ukraine’s security guarantees, military and humanitarian aid, diplomatic and financial support, European integration, and measures to counter Russia.

This marks Kęstutis Budrys’s third visit to Ukraine since taking office. His most recent trip to Kyiv took place on April 1, 2025.

