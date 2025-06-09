Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys arrives in Kyiv under Russian fire: "These are acts of terror, but Ukraine is standing"

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv on Monday, said that he had been traveling to the Ukrainian capital under fire from Russian missiles and drones.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to the diplomat, his train was passing through Rivne and Dubno during another massive Russian attack. "This morning, our train was forced to pass through a barrage of missiles and drones that hit the cities of Rivne and Dubno. Only a few days ago, a strike on Kharkiv killed and wounded dozens of people, including children," Budrys said.

He emphasized that Russia has recently intensified its attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, citing the recent attack on Kharkiv, which resulted in numerous casualties, including children.

"These are deliberate acts of terror aimed at breaking the will of Ukraine. But Ukraine stands firm, defending not only its territory, but also the principles of freedom and democracy in Europe," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Budrys also noted that peace cannot be achieved through appeasement of the aggressor and called on the international community to remain united in supporting Ukraine - militarily, economically and politically.

