US President Donald Trump said that during a telephone conversation on 4 June, he discussed the issue of resolving the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said this in a commentary to The New York Post, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

According to Trump, Putin explained his stance during the conversation: "He talked about what he wanted and he talked about what he didn't want." The US President noted that the conversation was constructive, but no specific agreements were reached.

Trump also added that earlier, when he managed to bring progress on Ukraine closer, the situation was complicated by new strikes on targets that, in his opinion, should not have been targeted.

