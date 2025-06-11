US and China strike new trade deal – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the United States and China have reached a bilateral agreement.

He made the announcement on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

"Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me," Trump stated.

Under the terms of the agreement, Beijing will supply Washington with rare earth metals. In return, the United States will once again allow Chinese students to study at American universities.

