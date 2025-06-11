China is preparing for war to dominate in Indo-Pacific and world, - Hegseth

China is currently actively preparing for a war for dominance in the Indo-Pacific region (IPR) and the world at large.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said this at a hearing of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, presenting the defence department's budget request for 2026, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Beijing is preparing for a war in the Indo-Pacific region as part of its broader strategy to dominate the region and then the world as a whole," Hegseth said.

According to him, if China succeeds in the IPR, it could try to disrupt America's reindustrialisation and then strangle the US economy.

"This should not happen, and my department will not allow it to happen," the minister said.

He noted that the United States seeks a lasting peace in the Indo-Pacific region and, to that end, will, in particular, strengthen its deterrence of China, without specifying, however, how exactly.

"To ensure that peace and protect the core interests of the United States, the Department of Defence is laser-focused on strengthening China's deterrence in the Indo-Pacific," the Pentagon chief said.

In his opening remarks, he also said that the proposed defence budget for next year of approximately $1 trillion would provide the military resources necessary to ensure the security of the American people and implement the "peace through strength" approach.

"This budget will provide a historic level of funding for military readiness, putting our military and their needs first," Hegseth told the committee.