China criticizes Macron for comparing Ukraine and Taiwan, calling it "double standards" - Reuters

China has expressed dissatisfaction with the comparison of the situation around Taiwan with the war in Ukraine, calling such attempts "double standards".

This sounded like a response to the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, who at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore compared the possible seizure of Ukraine by Russia to a potential threat to Taiwan.

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore published a statement on Facebook, calling the comparison of Taiwan to Ukraine "unacceptable." Diplomats emphasized that Taiwan is a "purely internal affair of China" and that such analogies are just an example of "double standards."

In its statement, the embassy said: "If someone tries to condemn 'double standards' with double standards, the only result we can get is still double standards."

Beijing has previously sent defense ministers and high-ranking officials to the Shangri-La Dialogue, but this year's delegation consisted mainly of military academics. China traditionally considers Taiwan to be its province and has been increasing military and political pressure on the island, claiming that it has no right to be a separate state.

The Taiwanese government, in turn, assures that only its people have the right to decide their own future.

Afterwards, Emmanuel Macron warned China that NATO could become more involved in Asian affairs if Beijing did not do more to stop North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine.