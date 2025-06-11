3 610 51
National Guard cancels ₴54M equipment tender for military unit in Sumy region (updated)
The National Guard of Ukraine has announced that it will not proceed with the ₴54.17 million procurement of equipment intended for "public order duties" for a military unit based in the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the press service of the NGU.
"The National Guard will not purchase equipment for maintaining public order, as mentioned in numerous recent reports. The procedure to cancel the tender is currently underway," the statement read.
Later, the it confirmed that the procurement had officially been canceled.
As previously reported, Military Unit 2276 of the National Guard, based in the Sumy region, had planned to allocate ₴54.17 million for the purchase of riot control equipment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password