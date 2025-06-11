Explosion rocks Russia’s Engels: oil depot continues to burn after drone strike. PHOTOS

A loud explosion was reported in the city of Engels, Saratov region of the Russian Federation. Local residents observed a large column of smoke and haze.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

The blast likely occurred at the 9th Central Automobile Repair Plant, located less than two kilometers from the "Kristall" oil depot.

According to other reports from local media, the explosion may have taken place at the "RusKon-S" pipeline fittings plant, situated about five kilometers from "Kristall."

Read more: Grenade explosion in Mykolaiv region: one killed, three wounded







As a reminder, during the night of June 5–6, following a drone strike in Engels, a fire broke out at the "Kristall" oil depot. The facility has been burning for several days.

Russian authorities have claimed that no excessive levels of harmful substances have been detected in the air.