ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9975 visitors online
News Explosions in Russia Russian oil depot is on fire
4 748 15

Explosion rocks Russia’s Engels: oil depot continues to burn after drone strike. PHOTOS

A loud explosion was reported in the city of Engels, Saratov region of the Russian Federation. Local residents observed a large column of smoke and haze.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

The blast likely occurred at the 9th Central Automobile Repair Plant, located less than two kilometers from the "Kristall" oil depot.

According to other reports from local media, the explosion may have taken place at the "RusKon-S" pipeline fittings plant, situated about five kilometers from "Kristall."

Read more: Grenade explosion in Mykolaiv region: one killed, three wounded

A loud explosion was heard in Engels, Russia, on 11 June.
A loud explosion was heard in Engels, Russia, on 11 June.
A loud explosion was heard in Engels, Russia, on 11 June.

As a reminder, during the night of June 5–6, following a drone strike in Engels, a fire broke out at the "Kristall" oil depot. The facility has been burning for several days.

Russian authorities have claimed that no excessive levels of harmful substances have been detected in the air.

Author: 

explosion (1556) Odesa Oil Refinery Plant (127) Russia (12104)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 