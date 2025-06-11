Polish Sejm expresses confidence in Tusk’s government

The Polish Sejm has expressed confidence in the government of Donald Tusk, who initiated the vote after the loss of the pro-government candidate Rafal Trzaskowski in the presidential election.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda.

The vote of confidence in Tusk's government was supported by 243 deputies, 210 voted against, and no one abstained from voting.

The vote in the Sejm was preceded by a speech by the Polish prime minister, in which he summarized the results of his year and a half in power and criticized the previous Law and Justice governments.

In particular, Tusk spoke about the problems with communicating his government's successes to the public and denied rumors of a possible resignation and disbandment of the current coalition.

"I do not want another coalition. I am proud that it includes people with different views," he said.

