Russians launched summer offensive in Zaporizhzhia in spring - Southern Defense Forces

In Zaporizhzhia, the summer offensive of Russian troops actually started in the spring - the occupiers increased the number of assaults by small groups of infantry, maintaining a high intensity of fighting.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy is not conducting a large-scale offensive, but is trying to advance through constant assaults by small infantry groups, exhausting the Ukrainian defense. Such attacks have been going on for several weeks in the Orikhiv, Huliaipillia and Novopavlivka directions.

"In particular, in the Huliaipillia direction this week the enemy has also intensified its activity, trying to advance towards Malynivka and conducting six to seven assault actions daily," noted Voloshyn.

The occupiers carried out six to seven assault attacks per day, actively using motorcycles - only over the past day about 20 motorcycles took part in breakthrough attempts. All these attacks were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read more: Significant increase in enemy activity was observed in south - Defence Forces