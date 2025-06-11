Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Tambov powder factory, explosions were heard near ammunition warehouse and airfield, according to General Staff

On the night of 11 June, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck a number of important facilities in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff.

It is noted that as part of reducing the enemy's ability to manufacture explosives and use ammunition, on the night of 11 June, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck a number of important targets of the Russian aggressor.

The facilities of the Tambov Powder Plant were damaged and fire was detected on its territory.

"This is one of the main facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex involved in the armed aggression against Ukraine. It produces gunpowder for various types of small arms, artillery and rocket systems, as well as coloxylin, which is used in the creation of various explosives," the General Staff noted.

In addition, explosions were recorded near the ammunition depot of the 106th Airborne Division in Kursk region and the Buturlinovka airfield in Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

"The defence forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," they added.