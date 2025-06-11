There were 220 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Hottest spots - in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors - General Staff. MAP

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defence Forces fought 220 combat engagements with the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Russia's strikes on Ukraine

The adversary launched four missile and 90 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 11 missiles and dropping 141 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5279 shellings, including 105 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,158 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, near the settlements of Tsupivka, Kupiansk in Kharkiv region; Ivanopillia, Novopil in Donetsk region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region; Veletenske, Odradokamianka in Kherson region.

Defeat of the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit 14 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, five artillery pieces, a UAV control point and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Dvorichna and towards the village of Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector, 12 occupiers' attacks took place yesterday. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and Zelenyi Hai.

East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 22 times. They tried to advance towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Karpivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks yesterday. Occupiers' units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and near Verkhniokamianske.

Five combat engagements were registered in the Kramatorsk sector, with the aggressor attempting to advance towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 57 aggressor's assault and offensive actions in the areas of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka and Kostiantynopil.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 35 enemy attacks near the localities of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Komar, Vesele, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Burlatske.

South

In the Huliaipillia sector, invaders carried out six attacks in the vicinity of Malynivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy conducted five attacks in the vicinity of Stepove and in the direction of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka yesterday.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the aggressor made three futile attempts to advance towards the positions of our defenders.

Kursk region

In the Kursk sector, 28 combat engagements of varying intensity took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 28 air strikes using 53 guided aerial bombs and fired 231 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities, including six times from multiple launch rocket systems.

North

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were observed.

