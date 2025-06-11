Kharkiv attacked by Russian UAVs, 2 killed, 28 wounded - mayor (updated)

On the night of 11 June, Russian troops massively attacked Kharkiv with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Kharkiv is under a massive attack by enemy drones - several UAVs are flying towards the city. Be careful. Strikes have been recorded, preliminary, in the Osnovianskyi district. There is a fire at the site of one of the strikes," he wrote.

Update

Later, he said that in one of the districts of Kharkiv, attacks on apartment blocks and private houses were recorded. The information is being clarified.

"Preliminary, a five-storey building in the Sloboda district of the city was hit, the fire started from the 3rd to the top floor. Information about the victims is being clarified. Several private houses were hit in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv, and a fire broke out at the site of the hits. Information about the victims is being clarified," Terekhov said later.

At 01:14, he reported one person killed in the attack.

It is also known that more than 15 apartments in the five-storey building are on fire. There are victims. There may be people trapped under the rubble at another address.

At least 10 people are known to have been injured in the attack.

As of 01:54, 1 person was killed and 28 wounded.

At 01:58, Terekhov said that there was information about two dead.

As a reminder, on the evening of 10 June, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

