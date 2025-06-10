ENG
Ukraine under attack by strike drones – Air Force

Shahed drones

Russian forces launch attack drones on Ukraine in the evening of June 10

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.

Movement of attack drones

  • Kherson and Mykolaiv regions – threat of attack UAV use.

Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

