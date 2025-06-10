2 435 5
Ukraine under attack by strike drones – Air Force
Russian forces launch attack drones on Ukraine in the evening of June 10
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.
Movement of attack drones
- Kherson and Mykolaiv regions – threat of attack UAV use.
