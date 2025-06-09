ENG
News Attack of drones
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

Shahed drones

Russian forces have launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.

Movement of attack drones:

  • Enemy UAVs are flying through Sumy region.
  • Several groups of attack drones are heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Update on UAV movement

  • Some of the drones are flying from Sumy region towards Chernihiv region.
  • There are also groups flying through Sumy region past Terny/Nedryhailiv towards Poltava region.
  • The UAVs are heading towards Kropyvnytskyi.

Author: 

Air forces (1514) Shahed (706) war in Ukraine (2952)
