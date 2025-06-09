2 074 1
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)
Russian forces have launched attack drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.
Movement of attack drones:
- Enemy UAVs are flying through Sumy region.
- Several groups of attack drones are heading toward Zaporizhzhia.
Update on UAV movement
- Some of the drones are flying from Sumy region towards Chernihiv region.
- There are also groups flying through Sumy region past Terny/Nedryhailiv towards Poltava region.
- The UAVs are heading towards Kropyvnytskyi.
