No evidence of laser weapons used against drones – Air Force

At present, the Air Force has no information indicating that Russia has begun using laser weapons against Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated on air by Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Public Affairs Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

"I have no information confirming that Russia is using laser weapons. Unfortunately, I can’t comment on that," Ihnat said.

However, he did address the prospects of Ukraine adopting laser-based systems.

"As we know, no weapon is truly universal. We are developing various capabilities. Right now, the United States is also reviewing Ukraine’s experience with unmanned systems, and many experts there are already suggesting that manned aircraft may no longer be needed, that we are facing new challenges and threats. In reality, each type of weapon serves a specific purpose — whether it’s manned aircraft, unmanned systems, or laser-based weapons. All of them will have their role in future wars and security operations. So lasers too, while not universal, have a place," Ihnat explained.

He added that laser weapons are ineffective in poor visibility or foggy conditions when engaging aerial targets.

"But laser systems are already publicly known and have been adopted by several countries, so it’s possible that they also have a future," Ihnat noted.

