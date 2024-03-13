UK demonstrates results of latest DragonFire laser air defence system. PHOTO
The United Kingdom demonstrated the results of its high-powered DragonFire laser weapon for engaging air targets.
The relevant photos were published on social network X by the Defence Technology Laboratory (Dstl), which is subordinate to the UK Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.
"The extraordinary power of DragonFire was demonstrated. A panel of experts explained the operational advantages offered by this laser technology," the post says.
DragonFire is the UK's laser weapon for engaging air targets. It uses technology to direct a powerful laser over long distances. The accuracy is equivalent to hitting a coin from a kilometre away.
The range of DragonFire is classified. But it is a line-of-sight weapon, and it can hit any visible target, according to the British Ministry of Defence.
London claims that these weapons can strike targets at the speed of light to cut through the target, resulting in structural damage or "more impressive results if a warhead is aimed".
Burning with a laser for 10 seconds is equivalent to using a conventional heater for an hour. Thus, DragonFire has the potential to become a low-cost alternative to missiles for certain tasks. The cost per shot is estimated at less than £10.
