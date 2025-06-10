American channel shows footage from Middle East in story about Russian strikes on Kharkiv

The American TV channel Local10 (Florida) aired a story about the Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7. However, to illustrate the news, journalists used footage from another country, probably from the Middle East.

This is evidenced by the recording of the story, which was published on the channel's website, Censor.NET reports.

During the broadcast, the American TV presenter quoted Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, who called the shelling of the city "the most powerful" that Russia has carried out during the entire full-scale war.

The screen at that time showed a label with the word "Ukraine" on it, but the footage that was broadcast to illustrate the news did not come from Ukraine, but, judging by the women's clothing, from a Muslim country. It is likely that the footage was shot in the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes.

See more: Russia dropped FAB on Kupiansk. One man killed and several wounded. PHOTOS

Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7

On the night of June 7, Russian invaders launched a massive combined attack on Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the enemy used more than 50 drones, four guided aerial bombs and a missile.

A number of hits were recorded on the territory of the enterprise in the Kyiv district. A large-scale fire broke out. Five employees of the company were injured. On June 9, the State Emergency Service reported that firefighting and rescue operations were underway at the plant in Kharkiv, and that six people could be trapped under the rubble. On the morning of June 10, rescuers found a human body there.