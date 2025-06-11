Today, first stage of repatriation of bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen took place, - Umierov

As part of the Istanbul agreements, the first stage of repatriation of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen took place today.

This was announced by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

"We are returning them. The living and the dead. We have brought home those who died for Ukraine and whose bodies Russia refused to give for proper burial," he wrote.

He noted that this is a continuation of the agreements under which we have returned our wounded and prisoners under the age of 25 over the past three days.

"For us, there are no 'left behind'. It is a matter of honour to take every soldier - alive or dead - away. It is about dignity. It is about memory. It is about justice. Step by step, we are bringing our own back. I am grateful to all those who are making efforts to make this possible," Umierov summed up.

