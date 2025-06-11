Bodies of fallen soldiers brought back to Ukraine – SSU releases photos and video of repatriation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released exclusive photos and videos from repatriation efforts conducted on June 11, during which the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned home.

The SSU published the relevant materials on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The operation was made possible through the joint efforts of the Joint Center for Coordination of POW Search and Release under the SSU, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the State Emergency Service, and other entities within Ukraine’s Security and Defense Sector.















The SSU also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance. Work continues to fulfill the assignment of the President of Ukraine and implement the agreements reached in Istanbul.

Earlier reports stated that, as a result of previous repatriation efforts, the bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine.

