Ukraine brings back seriously wounded and injured defenders from Russian captivity. PHOTOS

On 10 June, the second group of prisoners of war returned to Ukraine. Severely wounded and seriously ill Ukrainian defenders returned home from Russian captivity.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We continue to return our people, as agreed in Istanbul. Today is the first stage of the return of our severely wounded and injured soldiers from Russian captivity. All of them need immediate medical care. This is an important humanitarian act," he said.

Soldiers from various branches of our Defence and Security Forces are already at home in Ukraine: The Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the State Special Transport Service.

"The exchanges must continue. We are doing everything to find and return each and every person who is in captivity. I am grateful to everyone who helps," the President added.

