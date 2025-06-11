Bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine, - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTO

As a result of the repatriation activities, the bodies of 1212 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As noted, among the returned defenders on the "shield", the fallen were from:

Kursk region;

Kharkiv region;

Luhansk region;

Donetsk region;

Zaporizhzhia region;

Kherson region.

"The fallen defenders were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defence Sector of Ukraine.

We express our gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross," the statement said.







Special thanks go to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who transport repatriated fallen Heroes to designated state specialised institutions, organise the transfer of the deceased to law enforcement officials in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health.

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the victims as soon as possible.