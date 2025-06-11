Russians strike Kharkiv with ’Molniya’ UAV, damaging private house, - Mayor (updated)
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a Molniya drone.
This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.
"A strike of an enemy drone "Molniya" was recorded. Preliminary, it was in the Saltivka district. The consequences are being clarified," he wrote.
Later he reported that a private house and a fence were damaged as a result of a UAV "lightning" strike on Saltivka district. There were no reports of casualties.
