Zelenskyy meets Greek PM Mitsotakis to discuss strengthening energy security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa.

The meeting was reported via the president’s official Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

The two leaders discussed joint efforts to advance peace, the need to increase pressure on Russia to end the war, Ukraine’s defense needs, and post-war reconstruction.

"There is much we can do together in infrastructure, strengthening energy security, and improving transport connectivity in our region. We will make it happen. Greece is one of our reliable friends. I thank them for their consistent support of our people and for taking part in the Ukraine – Southeastern Europe summit," Zelenskyy stated.

Read more: Ukraine may receive additional Patriot systems. US and Greece are among suppliers - Reuters