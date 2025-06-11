ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5868 visitors online
News Peace negotiations
364 6

It takes two to want peace – Kallas calls for pressure on Russia

Kallas and Kellogg

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas held a meeting with Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg.

She wrote about the meeting on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

"It takes two to want peace. But Russia shows no readiness for it. The only way to make Russia negotiate seriously is by increasing the pressure. In my meeting with General Kellogg, we discussed working together to end Russia’s war," Kallas said.

Read more: Ukraine’s strikes on Russian airfields could be boost to peace - Kellogg

Author: 

Kaja Kallas (108) Keith Kellogg (118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 