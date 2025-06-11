It takes two to want peace – Kallas calls for pressure on Russia

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas held a meeting with Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg.

She wrote about the meeting on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

"It takes two to want peace. But Russia shows no readiness for it. The only way to make Russia negotiate seriously is by increasing the pressure. In my meeting with General Kellogg, we discussed working together to end Russia’s war," Kallas said.

