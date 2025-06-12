ENG
Russia’s losses since beginning of war have exceeded 1 million soldiers! They include about 1,000,340 people (+1140 per day), 10,933 tanks, 29,063 artillery systems, and 22,786 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,000,340 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1000340 (+1140) persons,
  • tanks - 10933 (+6) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles - 22786 (+3) units,
  • artillery systems - 29063 (+47) units,
  • MLRS - 1413 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems - 1184 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 416 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 337 (+0) units,
  • operational and tactical level UAVs - 40435 (+138) units,
  • cruise missiles - 3337 (+0) units,
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 51715 (+136) units,
  • special equipment - 3914 (+0) units

Сили оборони ліквідували понад один мільйон російських військових

Russian Army (9368) Armed Forces HQ (4163) liquidation (2494) elimination (5299)
