ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10466 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
563 3

Ukrainian forces strike 2 Russian Grad MLRSs, UAV command post, artillery gun, 4 trucks, and 5 vehicles. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, drones of the Phoenix unit of the Pomsta (Revenge) Guard Brigade have destroyed multiple pieces of Russian equipment and logistical assets: two Grad MLRSs, a Russian UAV command post, an artillery gun, an ammunition depot, four trucks, and five vehicles.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Defense Forces destroy Russian BS-3 gun, ammo field depot, shelter with Russians inside, and two vehicles. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9368) State Border Patrol (1158) elimination (5291)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 