Ukrainian forces strike 2 Russian Grad MLRSs, UAV command post, artillery gun, 4 trucks, and 5 vehicles. VIDEO
In the Kramatorsk direction, drones of the Phoenix unit of the Pomsta (Revenge) Guard Brigade have destroyed multiple pieces of Russian equipment and logistical assets: two Grad MLRSs, a Russian UAV command post, an artillery gun, an ammunition depot, four trucks, and five vehicles.
This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
