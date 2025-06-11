Ukrainian forces strike 2 Russian Grad MLRSs, UAV command post, artillery gun, 4 trucks, and 5 vehicles. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, drones of the Phoenix unit of the Pomsta (Revenge) Guard Brigade have destroyed multiple pieces of Russian equipment and logistical assets: two Grad MLRSs, a Russian UAV command post, an artillery gun, an ammunition depot, four trucks, and five vehicles.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

