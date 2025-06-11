Defense Forces destroy Russian BS-3 gun, ammo field depot, shelter with Russians inside, and two vehicles. VIDEO

Reconnaissance-strike UAV groups and mortar crews of the "Hart" Brigade have targeted enemy positions and troop concentrations near Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators from the "Falcon" unit detected a Russian BS-3 field gun concealed in a forest strip. The barrel, still hot after recent firing, was picked up by the thermal imaging of a "Vampire" drone bomber. A precision munition was immediately dropped on the target. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a field ammunition depot, a dugout shelter with enemy personnel, and two enemy vehicles.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed Russian motorcycles, trucks, warehouses, and eliminated enemy personnel.. VIDEO