Defense Forces destroy Russian BS-3 gun, ammo field depot, shelter with Russians inside, and two vehicles. VIDEO
Reconnaissance-strike UAV groups and mortar crews of the "Hart" Brigade have targeted enemy positions and troop concentrations near Vovchansk.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators from the "Falcon" unit detected a Russian BS-3 field gun concealed in a forest strip. The barrel, still hot after recent firing, was picked up by the thermal imaging of a "Vampire" drone bomber. A precision munition was immediately dropped on the target. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a field ammunition depot, a dugout shelter with enemy personnel, and two enemy vehicles.
