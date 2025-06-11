1 914 0
Border guards destroyed Russian motorcycles, trucks, warehouses, and eliminated enemy personnel.. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Phoenix" unmanned aerial vehicle unit attacked enemy logistics.
Our soldiers managed to destroy motorbikes, trucks, and Russian warehouses. Ukrainian defenders also eliminated the enemy's manpower, Censor.NET reports.
