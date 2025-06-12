"Rezonit" Technopark in Moscow region hit, - General Staff of AFU

On the night of 12 June 2025, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, hit a Russian military-industrial complex.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions were recorded on the territory of the 'Rezonit' Technopark in Zubovo, Moscow region. This is a plant for the mass production and assembly of printed circuit boards and electronics production. Its products are widely used in the manufacture of high-tech weapons and equipment," the statement said.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Tambov powder factory, explosions were heard near ammunition warehouse and airfield, according to General Staff