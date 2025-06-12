Novopavlivka direction remains most difficult in south - Defense Forces

A record number of combat engagements was registered in the Novopavlivka sector yesterday - 46. This number has not been observed before.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the United News telethon.

"This is the largest number since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion. The enemy tried to storm the positions in the direction of Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Kostiantynopil and a number of other settlements on a rather small section of the frontline," said Vladyslav Voloshyn.

According to him, the enemy is also active in the Hulyaypillia sector, where the enemy is trying to break through in the direction of Malynivka, using motorized vehicles and constantly striking with unguided aerial missiles.

"Traditionally, the enemy is trying to break through the defense line and seize a foothold somewhere near Orikhove," added the spokesman.

All assault actions are carried out by small groups of infantry, supported by aviation and artillery.

"There is one sad record in our sector: the enemy used almost 800 FPV drones over the last day, which is every 4-5 drones out of the total number at the front were used in the South," said Voloshyn.

