Enemy is storming area around Antonivskyi Bridge every day, trying to seize bridgehead - Defense Forces

Russian invaders are trying to drive the Defense Forces out of the Antonivskyi Bridge area and seize a foothold from which to shell the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the "We-Ukraine" TV channel.

"The enemy is constantly conducting assault operations near the Antonivsky bridge, trying to knock out our fighters who are near these bridges and do not allow the enemy to get closer to seizing the bridgehead and shelling the right bank... The enemy is trying to use a lot of means to somehow protect itself, including electronic warfare equipment that it places on boats. But this does not help him much, where we cannot destroy him with drones, we destroy him, for example, using artillery, mortars, and other means of destruction," he said.

The entire island zone at the mouth of the Dnipro River is currently under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the Ukrainian side maintains fire control over most of them.

"And when the enemy tries to carry out some kind of forcing or reconnaissance and search actions, we try to destroy it while it is still near our shore. But every day in this area, the enemy continues to carry out such reconnaissance and search operations, trying to land on one of the islands. Mostly lately, it has been the southern part of this island zone, islands such as Nestiga, Zabych, Bugaz. It has no success there, it cannot gain a foothold anywhere, we are destroying them," Voloshyn said.

Read more: Novopavlivka direction remains most difficult in south - Defense Forces