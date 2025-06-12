Situation in Vovchansk area remains difficult. However, there is currently no threat of breakthrough of front in this direction - OTG "Kharkiv"

The occupants continue active hostilities in the Kharkiv sector. The situation in the area of Vovchansk remains difficult, although the enemy's activity may change daily.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Pavlo Shamshyn, a spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv", during a telethon.

"There are days when the enemy carries out up to ten assault operations, and there are days of relative calm. But this does not mean that the frontline is calm. Enemy artillery, MLRS, heavy flamethrower systems, and drones are firing at Vovchansk and surrounding settlements," the statement said.

According to him, strikes from heavy flamethrower systems fired from the area of Shebekino in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation also pose a danger. The enemy is also actively using drones - reconnaissance and strike drones that accompany small enemy infantry groups of 3 to 10 people.

"When the enemy encounters resistance, they use attack drones and reconnaissance drones to adjust artillery fire," explained the spokesman.

Despite the enemy's actions, the situation in the area of Vovchansk remains relatively stable, as Russian troops are not able to advance.

In the Kharkiv region, Russians have no reserves to break through the front line

Regarding the overall situation in the Kharkiv sector, Shamshyn said that fighting continues daily, although its intensity is lower than, for example, in the Novopavlivka or Pokrovsk sectors.

"There is currently no threat of a front breakthrough in the Kharkiv region. However, the enemy is suffering significant losses - every day it loses half a company to a company, which is equal to an entire battalion in a week," he emphasized.

At the same time, the spokesman denied information about the critical accumulation of Russian reserves in the border area.

"No army in the world can fight without reserves - this is normal. But to say that the enemy has now concentrated enough forces to break through the front or pose an immediate threat to Kharkiv is not true, there is no such threat today," Shamshyn emphasized.

