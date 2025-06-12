Russian troops occupied Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by the monitoring public DeepState, Censor.NET informs .

"The enemy occupied Dvorichna and advanced near Dovhenke, Zakhidne and Bahatyr," the statement said.







