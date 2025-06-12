Russians have occupied Dvorichna in Kharkiv region - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops occupied Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region.
This is reported by the monitoring public DeepState, Censor.NET informs .
"The enemy occupied Dvorichna and advanced near Dovhenke, Zakhidne and Bahatyr," the statement said.
